Coral blue Galaxy S8 costs you less than gray S8, for now

Swim away, you boring, monochromatic Galaxy S8 and S8 Pluses in black, silver, and gray. Samsung's finally giving its top-rated phone a little color. Starting July 21, you'll be able to buy the Galaxy S8 in coral blue, and at a discount, too.

Best Buy and Samsung are selling the cool blue shade for limited-time promotional pricing. Really limited. From July 21 to July 29 (or July 22 if you're with AT&T), BestBuy will give you up to $400 off the phone's full retail price; that's huge.

Samsung will also shave $150 off the price of either S8 phone, for a limited time, when you buy it in coral blue or black.

From BestBuy, you'll be able to get the S8 for Verizon, Sprint and AT&T, or buy it unlocked. Why no T-Mobile? We don't know, but we've asked Samsung and we'll update this piece if we hear back. You can get the unlocked version only from Samsung.com.

We heard rumors about the special shade last month, and we're glad it's here to mix things up. Samsung has a history with its coral blue color. We first saw it on the Galaxy Note 7 and then a coral blue S7 Edge that was released after the Note 7 recall. A coral blue Galaxy S8 could bring some extra pep to a phone that's now been on the market for several months, and lure on-the-fence buyers. It costs the same as other colors.

The coral blue S8 is already available in South Korea and released last month in the UK.

Best yet, buyers of the coral blue Galaxy S8 will get another feature right out of the box, now that Samsung has finally rolled out its Bixby Voice app to all US users. The feature has been available in South Korea for some time while the English language version was delayed.

Samsung has confirmed that it will launch its next flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 8, in late August. With that only a few weeks away, will you still pick up the coral blue S8 or hold out for the Note?