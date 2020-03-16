For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Toilet paper has become a hot commodity in the days of the coronavirus outbreak, with shelves in many grocery stores empty around the nation, despite reassurances that the supply is not affected. But a police department in Oregon has a message: The cops are not your bathroom tissue supply chain.

"It's hard to believe that we even have to post this," the Newport, Oregon Police Department posted on Facebook on Saturday. "Do not call 911 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You will survive without our assistance."

The PD went on to deliver a history lesson about TP, suggesting alternatives from generations past, ranging from corncobs (ow) to rope soaked in salt (what?) to grocery receipts and catalog pages.

"Be resourceful. Be patient," the post continues. "This too shall pass. Just don't call 911. We cannot bring you toilet paper."

Facebook readers seemed to appreciate the post for the bit of levity it brought to a serious message. "Brilliant writing," one wrote. "I'd shake your hand, but that's ill advised. How about a toe tap?"