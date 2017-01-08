Cops accused of taking selfie in front of burning house

Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

Up Next Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Photo by NBC New York screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Not every moment deserves a selfie.

Not every place is appropriate for picking up your phone and smiling into it.

Still, there are those who believe it's alright to pose for selfies at Auschwitz. Just as there are those who appear to find it appropriate to pose at Ground Zero with a sex doll.

House fires, too, don't seem the best place for selfie-esteem. Especially if you're a police officer. However, that is what two Long Island police officers appear to do in a video.

As NBC New York reports, the fire raged at a house in Uniondale, New York.

Outside it, however, two police officers appear to stare into a phone, smile and snap.

No one was reportedly injured in the fire, but not everyone seems moved by the officers' apparent actions.

"It's disgusting. I don't like that because it shows no concern about the people in the neighborhood," one local resident told NBC.

The Nassau County Police Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The department did, however, tell NBC: "The contents of this video are very concerning to the department and are currently under investigation."

It's unclear who shot the video, but the owners of the burning house are a law enforcement family and told NBC that they didn't think the officers had done anything wrong.

But, as with too many selfies on Instagram and Facebook, this apparent selfie just isn't a good look.

The truth, though, is that those in positions of authority are sometimes tempted to pose for posterity when they have a brush with excitement.

I was once in a bar when an off-duty police officer corralled me into a chat. Before I knew it -- and after he'd had more than several beers -- he pulled out his phone and showed me a selfie he'd taken with the corpse of a very famous actor.

"Oh, cool," I said. Well, without the "cool" part.