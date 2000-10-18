Copper Mountain, Covad send DSL stocks reeling

Copper Mountain and Covad Communications imploded in early trading Wednesday on disappointing financials, leading to a sharp sell-off of stocks related to digital subscriber line technology.
DSL shares were rocked across the board. DSL equipment company Copper Mountain (Nasdaq: CMTN) was the biggest decliner, falling 63 percent, or 16.90, to 9.90. Covad (Nasdaq: COVD), a DSL service provider, was off 56 percent, or 4.80, to 3.78. Northpoint (Nasdaq: NPNT), a Copper Mountain customer and DSL provider, was down 23 percent to 4.68. Service provider Rhythms Netconnections (Nasdaq: RTHM) was off 24 percent to 2.88. Efficient Networks (Nasdaq: EFNT), which makes DSL access equipment, was down 39 percent, or 18, to 27.
Analysts were busy handing out the downgrades. Copper Mountain was cut to a "neutral" from "strong buy" at W.R. Hambrecht. CS First Boston cut its ratings on Northpoint and Rhythms Netconnections to "hold" from "buy."
Here's what got the sell-off rolling. Copper Mountain topped estimates with third quarter earnings of 27 cents on sales of $93.5 million. But Copper Mountain dropped a bombshell on investors with its outlook.
Citing a slowdown in spending from competitive local exchange carriers (CLECs), Copper Mountain projected sales of about $60 million in the fourth quarter, roughly a 35 percent drop from the third quarter. Earnings will be between 4 cents and 6 cents a share, way short of the current First Call Corp. estimate of 28 cents a share. Copper Mountain projected sales between $300 million and $330 million in fiscal 2001 and earnings of between 16 cents to 25 cents a share. Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.37 a share in fiscal 2001.
Copper Mountain's 2001 sales projections were more than $200 million lower than analysts' estimates.
W.R. Hambrecht analyst Tim Savageaux cut his revenue and earnings estimates substantially. "These decreases are a direct result of the company's considerable reliance on CLEC customers whose financial and operational outlook has been uncertain," he said in a note.
Not to be outdone, Covad dropped almost as big of a bombshell on investors. Covad reported a wider-than-expected third quarter loss, and said tight financial markets are causing some clients to have trouble paying bills, leading Covad to reduce its own sales by about $11.4 million.
The DSL service provider reported a third-quarter net loss of $189.9 million or $1.22 per share on revenues of $66.7 million. Covad's earnings compared to a net loss of 47 cents a share on sales of $19.1 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts polled by First Call expected a loss of $1.18 per share.
• The Day Ahead: Techs plunging off Copper Mountain
• Copper Mountain meltdown: Outlook gloomy
• Covad says client troubles lead sales>
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.