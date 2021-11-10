COP26: US and China announce joint declaration to hit Paris Agreement climate goals

Hogogo/Getty

A surprise announcement at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday saw the US and China come together to say they had reached an agreement on climate goals. The China-US Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s will see the pair work together to achieve the targets set out in the Paris Agreement.

China's chief negotiator Xie Zhenhua said both sides recognize there is currently a gap between climate action and the goals as set out in the Paris Agreement. "When it comes to climate change, there is more agreement between China and the US than divergence," he said, speaking at a press conference in Glasgow.

The Paris Agreement, which was created at COP21 in 2015, is one of the most important climate treaties of our time, with signatories promising to limit global temperature rises to less than 2 degrees celsius, and ideally to 1.5 degrees. Whether countries are meeting their commitments under the agreement and whether it's a success have been a major topic of discussion at COP26. Wednesday's announcement is a key moment in its implementation, as the Paris Agreement was only possible in the first place due to the cooperation of China and the US.

The two countries have reached agreement on a number of matters, including nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris framework, temperature goals and finance. Together they will form a working group to meet regularly and discuss climate solutions.

The announcement comes just days after former US President Barack Obama criticized China, along with Russia, for its "dangerous absence of urgency" at COP26. China also refused to join the methane pledge led by the US and the EU earlier this week.

