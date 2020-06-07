Cool off with this 350-square-foot portable air conditioner for $300

Insignia

Where did the spring go? Oh, that's right -- the pandemic. But as summer arrives, many of us are still stuck at home self-isolating. And it's going to get hot. In fact, it's already uncomfortably hot for me in Los Angeles. One way to beat the heat is to buy a portable air conditioner that you can wheel around the house to spot cool whatever room needs the relief. Right now, Best Buy is selling . That's $70 off the regular price of $370.

As the name suggests, this AC unit is designed to handle rooms up to about 350 square feet. It has three intensity settings and three fan speeds, and comes with its own remote control, so you don't need to cross the room to adjust it. It also comes with its own window venting kit.

Then remote can work like a wireless remote thermostat, so the AC takes its cooling cues from wherever the remote is located (such as, you know, near you) rather than where the AC itself is located. You can also program the air conditioner on a timer to reduce energy consumption. It also has a water reservoir which you'll need to empty occasionally -- the air conditioner will warn you when it's getting full.

Also, be sure to check out CNET's recent article explaining how to choose the right portable air conditioner.

Now playing: Watch this: Beautify your yard with online tools

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.