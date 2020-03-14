7 cool lunchboxes in 2020

You don't have to be a kid -- and eat only crustless PB&Js -- to enjoy cool lunch boxes. We've rounded up some of our favorite, most fashionable lunch boxes, all of which have gotten quite the upgrade from the ol' wrinkled brown paper bag or plastic, thin My Little Pony/Ninja Turtles number we were accustomed to as kids at school.

Read more: Best meal-prep containers

From high-tech and modern mesh to clever, quirky and nostalgic, there's a cool lunch box, bag, backpack or tote for every preference and personality. Eating lunch, whether at work or school, doesn't have to be boring. Check out plenty of options below.

Amazon Oh, look at all the pretty colors. We never thought our lunch bag would look like it came straight from the Museum of Modern Art, but we're certainly not complaining. Sometimes food can be a work of art so why shouldn't your lunch tote? This collection of insulated neoprene bags features plenty of prints designed by German artist Monika Strigel. Keep your food hot or cold for up to four hours in this lightweight and machine-washable pack. A bonus: its sturdy handle makes this lunch tote easy to carry around.

Amazon This is the bento box equivalent to what one might wear to a hip gallery opening in Chelsea. Cool, simple, chic and functional. Black is always in fashion and so is this durable and dishwasher safe bento lunch box. Easy stackable bento containers means no more squished food.

Read more: The best water bottles in 2020

Etsy While this brown reusable linen lunch bag may be void of all the bells and whistles or insulation of others, it is simple, straightforward and sturdy. With its easy Velcro closure, this reusable pack works well for both an adult lunch or as bags for kids. A great reusable utilitarian option for carrying your fresh food from point A to point B during your lunch hour.

Amazon This durable lunch bag features an insulated interior looks like something you might have waited in line to buy at a Madison Avenue boutique. You can easily sling it over your shoulder, and it'll definitely ensure that you and any lunch products purchased stay cool or piping hot. It even has an outside pocket for stashing an extra pack of fruit snacks or almonds, you know, for lunchtime emergencies.

Read more: Best travel coffee mugs for 2020

Amazon It's an inarguable fact that The Beatles are one of the best bands of all time. It's also an inarguable fact that a submarine-shaped lunch pail is objectively cool. This cute lunch pack is a perfect conversation starter for sure. (If you're into that sort of thing.)

Amazon This adorable Panda is actually a stackable bento box. The different containers and compartments let you easily pack and separate your different hot and cold foods, from yogurt to soup, which is perfect for picky eaters -- both adults and kids -- who don't like things to touch and need to fit both snacks and meals into one vessel. Perfect for school or work.

Read more: Cooking essentials for your college dorm

Amazon Made from food-grade stainless steel, these chic, simple and sleek bento box-style lunch containers are customizable depending on what each meal looks like from day to day and how much you need to pack. Durable, easy to clean and lightweight to carry for daily use.

Originally published last year and updated periodically.