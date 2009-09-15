Cool dad builds mini-arcade machine for son

Hey, Dad! Look what Samuel Seide made for his son. How about it? I'm not even asking for an Imperial Walker bed, just a father-daughter mini-arcade-machine building session to sacrifice some games, a DVD player, and random electronics.
There's something awesome about this mini-arcade machine and I want to build one so badly that I even ignored the fact that this video was filmed in a bathroom.
This story originally appeared on Gizmodo.
