Culture

Cool dad builds mini-arcade machine for son

Hey Dad! Look what Samuel Seide made for his son. How about it?

Hey, Dad! Look what Samuel Seide made for his son. How about it? I'm not even asking for an Imperial Walker bed, just a father-daughter mini-arcade-machine building session to sacrifice some games, a DVD player, and random electronics.

There's something awesome about this mini-arcade machine and I want to build one so badly that I even ignored the fact that this video was filmed in a bathroom.

This story originally appeared on Gizmodo.

