Cooking for one? This Magic Chef 1.6-quart air fryer can be yours for $29

Magic Chef

Air fryers are great at certain tasks, but some models are serious counter hogs. Others are expensive. Here's your chance to remedy both issues: For a limited time, and while supplies last, SideDeal has the when you apply the promo code cheapskate at checkout. That's $5 off the current sale price, and about $15 less than you'll find this elsewhere. Note that standard shipping may take one to two weeks. Also note that you have to create (or sign into) an account before you can get as far as checkout -- a minor annoyance, but not uncommon.

Want this for even less? Your final price could be $21 if you have a . For $5 a month, it entitles you to free shipping on purchases from SideDeal, Meh, MorningSave, Mediocritee and CaseMates. As part of this deal, the promo code would knock $13 off the total price, getting you out the door for $21.

The MagicChef is a compact air fryer with digital controls and a dishwasher-safe cooking basket. On paper, it's good for things like healthier French fries, fast oven-roasted veggies and so on. But people have come up with some creative uses for their air fryers, so prepare to expand your horizons.

If you've wanted to see what all the fuss is about, here's your chance to do that on the cheap. My only caveat is that this won't make enough fries for more than, say, two people. If you're cooking for a family, you should definitely look for a larger model. (For example, this right now.)

