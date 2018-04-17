Cooking app lets you control Electrolux ovens from your phone

Innit

A free app called Innit wants to become the control center for smart cooking, no matter which appliance brand is your favorite. The app's creators announced today that they've partnered with Electrolux so you can control that brand's Wi-Fi-connected ovens from the Innit app. The Electrolux controls will go live in the first quarter of 2019 in Europe on SteamPro Smart models. This is the third such appliance partnership Innit has announced: the company also works with GE Appliances and Bosch connected ovens.

Innit is a startup founded in 2013 with the goal to create a software platform that would enable large kitchen appliances to talk to one another to help you prepare a meal. The company has since shifted its focus to its app, which acts as a landing page that works across multiple brands.

In the Innit app (available for iOS and Android), you can browse meal recommendations based on dietary preferences, watch how-to videos as you cook and send instructions like oven temperature to Wi-Fi-enabled ovens. The recipes also walk you step by step through the cooking process. With the Electrolux partnership, Innit will tailor content to your specific oven once you register it on the app, even if your oven isn't Wi-Fi-connected, Innit said.

Innit has been smart to focus on an app that can be used across multiple brands. However, it might meet a challenger in Whirlpool. The two companies were in a partnership to include Innit software in Whirlpool's luxury wall ovens, but parted ways before anything happened. Since then, Whirlpool bought a recipe app called Yummly that works with its Wi-Fi-enabled microwaves and ovens.

You probably won't buy your next appliance just for the app with which it works, but these integrations will become more important once you get your new product into your home and want to do some connected cooking. And we'll let you know if Electrolux follows suit with Bosch and GE by bringing the Innit integration to the US.