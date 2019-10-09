8chan

Notorious imageboard 8chan has rebranded itself as 8kun. The site went offline in August following a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, and this is the first mention of a new site.

The official 8chan Twitter account tweeted a video featuring the new logo on Sunday. 8kun -- "kun" is a Japanese suffix used when speaking to teenage boys, while "chan" is for children -- is not online yet. The site was registered with Toronto-based Tucows, one of the largest domain registrars in the world, on Sept. 7.

Tucows didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on registering the new site.

8chan went offline on Aug. 5 after security platform Cloudflare dropped its support of the site following the Aug. 3 mass shooting in an El Paso Walmart shooting that left 22 people dead. A hate-filled screed from the alleged gunman had been posted to 8chan shortly before the attack. Site owner Jim Watkins said 8chan would stay offline voluntarily and would return after he spoke with the US House Committee on Homeland Security, which requested that he appear in front of Congress. He spoke with the committee on Sept. 5, but the site stayed offline.

Fredrick Brennan, 8chan's creator, who has since distanced himself from the site, tweeted his thoughts regarding the rebranding, saying "I don't want 8chan to come back."

I don't want 8chan to come back.



Mostly for personal reasons.



I think its admins are terrible incompetent people. I have a vendetta with them.



I'm not against other imageboards, only ones they run with names like 8chan. Honest enough? https://t.co/zuhn4GXdY9 — Fredrick Brennan 🔣🇵🇭✝ (@HW_BEAT_THAT) October 7, 2019

8chan admins didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.