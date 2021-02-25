Control all the things with the Logitech Harmony 665 universal remote, now just $53

Logitech

Home theaters have gotten much simpler in recent years -- thankfully -- but depending upon your hardware, you might still need to do a fair bit of clicking to fire up the TV, receiver and Roku, then switch inputs and select your favorite streaming service. You can simplify your life with a universal remote, and right now you can save a bundle. The Logitech Harmony 665 usually sells for $70, but it's basically out of stock everywhere. The best you can usually do is buying a renewed or refurbished model for $100 or more. But at the moment, you can get the with promo code CNETLGH at checkout. It's new, not refurbished, though it'll arrive from Daily Steals in non-retail, bulk packaging.

The Harmony 665 understands how to control an enormous database of devices including all the most common gadgets, including Roku player, Apple TV and 6,000 brands of televisions, receivers and other audio gear. You can control up to ten devices with the remote, allowing you to dramatically reduce remote control clutter in your living room or theater. And you can set up 23 programmable buttons to perform macros and jump to favorite channels.

The remote runs on a pair of AA batteries and features both a color LCD screen and backlit buttons for easy operation even in the dark.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.