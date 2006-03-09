CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Consumer gadgets rule at CeBit

The massive IT trade show in Germany makes room for the latest in high-tech gear, including Microsoft's new handheld design.

    The massive IT trade show in Hannover, Germany, makes room for the latest in high-tech gear, including Microsoft's new handheld design.

    Manufacturers unwrap first ultramobile PCs

    At CeBit, Samsung, Asus and Founder deliver minitablets, though early models seem to have poor battery life.
    March 9, 2006

    photos New category of mobile devices feature lightweight, carry-everywhere hardware designs coupled with the functionality of a Windows PC.
    March 9, 2006

    Reality check for the much-hyped Origami PC

    Microsoft's vision of a cheap, pocket-size minitablet remains an elusive goal. Will buyers wait for the next generation?
    March 9, 2006

    LG announces support for HD DVD

    Company is the second high-profile Blu-ray supporter after Hewlett-Packard to change position.
    March 8, 2006

    BenQ to sell phones equipped with Google software

    Cell phones with preinstalled Google software will allow searches for local information.
    March 8, 2006

    photos Company shows off six new multimedia handsets, taking its number of new models this year so far to 12.
    March 8, 2006

    EU executive urges quick decision on mobile TV

    Europe cannot wait until 2012, when sufficient radio spectrum will become available, commissioner says.
    March 8, 2006

    Toshiba unveils laptop with high-def DVD

    Laptop is first high-definition computer with an HD DVD optical drive for the new generation of DVDs.
    March 7, 2006

    Samsung unveils 8GB hard-drive phone

    Company is hoping the device, which can hold more songs than an iPod Nano, will take off with music fans.
    March 7, 2006

    Gadgets on parade at CeBit

    Technology industry gathers in Germany to launch the very latest products, unveil corporate strategies and debate the future of tech.
    March 6, 2006