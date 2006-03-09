Consumer gadgets rule at CeBit

The massive IT trade show in Hannover, Germany, makes room for the latest in high-tech gear, including Microsoft's new handheld design.
March 9, 2006 photos New category of mobile devices feature lightweight, carry-everywhere hardware designs coupled with the functionality of a Windows PC.
March 9, 2006
March 9, 2006
March 8, 2006
March 8, 2006 photos Company shows off six new multimedia handsets, taking its number of new models this year so far to 12.
March 8, 2006
March 8, 2006
March 7, 2006
March 7, 2006
March 6, 2006
Manufacturers unwrap first ultramobile PCsAt CeBit, Samsung, Asus and Founder deliver minitablets, though early models seem to have poor battery life.
March 9, 2006 photos New category of mobile devices feature lightweight, carry-everywhere hardware designs coupled with the functionality of a Windows PC.
March 9, 2006
Reality check for the much-hyped Origami PCMicrosoft's vision of a cheap, pocket-size minitablet remains an elusive goal. Will buyers wait for the next generation?
March 9, 2006
LG announces support for HD DVDCompany is the second high-profile Blu-ray supporter after Hewlett-Packard to change position.
March 8, 2006
BenQ to sell phones equipped with Google softwareCell phones with preinstalled Google software will allow searches for local information.
March 8, 2006 photos Company shows off six new multimedia handsets, taking its number of new models this year so far to 12.
March 8, 2006
EU executive urges quick decision on mobile TVEurope cannot wait until 2012, when sufficient radio spectrum will become available, commissioner says.
March 8, 2006
Toshiba unveils laptop with high-def DVDLaptop is first high-definition computer with an HD DVD optical drive for the new generation of DVDs.
March 7, 2006
Samsung unveils 8GB hard-drive phoneCompany is hoping the device, which can hold more songs than an iPod Nano, will take off with music fans.
March 7, 2006
Gadgets on parade at CeBitTechnology industry gathers in Germany to launch the very latest products, unveil corporate strategies and debate the future of tech.
March 6, 2006
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.