Constantine star says a sequel to the Keanu Reeves movie is in the works

A sequel to the 2005 Keanu Reeves superhero horror film Constantine is in the works, according to Peter Stormare, one of the stars of that film. In an Instagram post Friday, Stormare shared an image of himself in his role as Lucifer, and added the comment "Sequel In The Works." Representatives for Warner Bros and Reeves did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Constantine was based on DC Comics' Hellblazer series, with Reeves playing John Constantine, a Los Angeles occult detective who can communicate with half-angels and half-demons.

In the past, Reeves sounded excited about a sequel.

"I've always wanted to play John Constantine again," Reeves said in 2019 on Variety podcast The Big Ticket. "I just love that world, too, and I love that character." And it's not like he's against revisiting older roles -- he even returned to the Bill & Ted franchise with this summer's Bill & Ted Face The Music.

In July, Constantine director Francis Lawrence told Slashfilm the cast and filmmakers wanted a sequel, but rights to the character were in flux, and "we'll see what happens." There's been buzz that J.J. Abrams will be involved in a movie reboot, as well as talk of a Constantine TV series to be made for HBO Max.

The film earns a viewer rating of 8.7, or "universal acclaim," on CNET sister site Metacritic, though critical response is lower, with "mixed or average reviews" noted.

A TV series based on the character and also called Constantine ran on NBC for one season, from 2014 to 2015. Welsh actor Matt Ryan played the title role. Ryan then went on to play Constantine in several other shows and films, including DC's Legends of Tomorrow, where he's now a regular cast member.