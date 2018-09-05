Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones rants against Facebook, Google outside DC hearing

Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET

As congressional hearings featuring Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg kicked off Wednesday, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones held what appeared to be a press conference outside the hearing.

Jones, the man behind InfoWars, spoke to a crowd of reporters and about 1,000 viewers via livestreaming platform Periscope. He said he was there to "face [his] accusers."

In August, companies like Apple, YouTube, and Spotify booted Jones off their platforms.

Among other things, Jones said companies such as these couldn't pick and chose when they act as publishers policing content.

During the hearing, Senator Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, asked Sandberg and Dorsey about dealing with the spread of misinformation, specifically referencing, for example, someone claiming that a school shooting is a hoax. Jones has, in a past, said that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting where 26 people died, including 20 students, was fake. He also said survivors of the Parkland shooting in Florida were "crisis actors."

Sandberg said that she personally finds claims like that upsetting. She also explained how Facebook is offering additional information about posts, saying that bad speech can be countered by factual speech. Still, "We don't think we should be the arbiter of what's true and what's false," she said.

