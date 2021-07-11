UFC 264 Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier: Live updates, results

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

UFC 264 is live, and we've already seen some banger fights on the prelims.

But now it's time for the main card and it's a humdinger, topped off with an extremely compelling third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Who's gonna win? I think I'm picking McGregor, but this is as hard a main event to pick as I can remember.

The full card is as follows:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Yep, there's a lot of good fights to come.



Let's get started...