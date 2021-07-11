UFC 264 Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier: Live updates, results

UFC 264 is live, and we've already seen some banger fights on the prelims.
But now it's time for the main card and it's a humdinger, topped off with an extremely compelling third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Who's gonna win? I think I'm picking McGregor, but this is as hard a main event to pick as I can remember.
The full card is as follows:
- Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
- Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy
- Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya
- Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho
Yep, there's a lot of good fights to come.
Let's get started...
Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho
If you're new to "Suga" Sean O'Malley, brace yourself. He is one of the rising stars in the UFC and one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster. There's a reason he's opening this card.
Unfortunately, his original opponent, Louis Smolka, was removed from this fight thanks to a staph infection. The replacement fighter, Kris Moutinho, represents something of a mismatch. He's a last minute replacement and not a strong one either. It would be a wild upset if O'Malley lost this fight, but stranger things have happened in the UFC.