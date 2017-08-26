Note: This story will be updated throughout the night. Hit refresh to see the latest version.
Saturday's boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC champion Conor McGregor was a meetup many fans thought would never happen.
But you didn't have to be in Las Vegas to buzz about the competitors, matchup and everything in between. Here's a look at some of what social media had to say as the big fight neared.
That's my boy
McGregor's son Conor Jack is just 3 months old, but he looks mighty dapper in the three-piece suit and shades he wore when his dad proudly showed him off a few days before the fight.
Tech issues cause a brawl
Watching the fight wasn't cheap (nearly $100 on pay-per-view), so naturally, those who had technical issues -- on whatever platform -- were fighting mad.
Don't bet on it
We're not linking to any of them, but plenty of people promised money to those who'd retweet their fight-related tweets, with many showing photos of (presumably fake) large PayPal balances. Really, people still think a retweet is going to earn them cold cash? Don't bet on it.
Heavy petting
And because every day on the internet is Caturday, pets showed up in force (dogs too).
Happy to see me?
No family-friendly way to put this, but McGregor was packing more than a punch in his underwear at the weigh-in, and fans noticed.
Memes, glorious memes
Even stock-photo people are excited about the matchup.
