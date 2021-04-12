Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and the charity donation controversy: What to know

Getty

During Conor McGregor's last fight against Dustin Poirier you'd be forgiven for believing the normally volatile Conor McGregor had turned over a new leaf. No trash talk in the lead up to the event, no drama infused press conferences or chaotic staredowns -- just mutual respect between two human beings about to knock lumps out of each other.

But in the months after McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the 2nd round, things have soured dramatically. The issue? A promised charity donation of $500,000 that, according to Dustin Poirier, has yet to be delivered by Conor McGregor and his team.

Let's start at the beginning.

The donation

In the wake of a dominant win against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in early 2020, Conor McGregor was itching to continue fighting throughout the remainder of the year. Unfortunately COVID-19 put a big dent in those plans.

The UFC continued putting on fight cards throughout 2020 and was one of the first sports in the US to come "back," but it appeared as though the UFC were reluctant to put together another McGregor fight -- most likely because fans couldn't attend fights yet and the UFC makes a significant amount of money on live gates to see one of the sport's biggest stars.

For comparison, the UFC might usually take in $1 to $2 million in ticket sales for a regular event. A McGregor fight with full attendance will bring in over $7 million from ticket sales alone.

So McGregor was left on the shelf.

Out of frustration McGregor took matters into his own hands, attempting to put together an exhibition bout with Dustin Poirier.

Hey bro! You want to do an MMA charity fight? Zero to do with the ufc. I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it. Sell it on ppv or work a tv deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many.

Strictly a charity “exhibition” — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 29, 2020

Conor McGregor had faced Dustin Poirier before. In 2014, McGregor defeated Poirier via a devastating first round KO. But to remain active, McGregor offered to face off against Dustin Poirier in a second fight -- albeit an exhibition -- and donate $500,000 to The Good Fight Foundation, a nonprofit charity set up by Poirier to help those in need. Poirier agreed to the bout.

That got the UFC's attention.

In the wake of those tweets the UFC set up a legitimate rematch between McGregor and Poirier under the UFC banner, but McGregor committed to the $500,000 donation he had promised regardless.

The fight

Given the outcome of their first fight, McGregor was heavily favoured to beat Poirier in their rematch. In the lead up, the pair were extremely cordial -- a stark contrast to the first fight, where McGregor was largely credited with beating Poirier mentally with an assault of cutting trash talk in the lead up to the contest.

But the second fight played out much differently compared to the first. After compromising McGregor with punishing, debilitating calf kicks, Poirier knocked out McGregor putting the pair at 1-1.

In interviews after the second fight, Poirier confirmed that McGregor's people had reached out about the donation and thanked him face-to-face for the money McGregor intended to donate to The Good Fight Foundation.

The rematch

A third fight between McGregor and Poirier was scheduled for July 10, with McGregor declaring there would be "no more Mr Nice Guy" -- in reference to the relaxed atmosphere between the two in the lead up to their second fight.

The cordial relationship between the pair quickly deteriorated. After a series of tweets back and forth, Poirier posted an explosive tweet accusing McGregor of not actually following through on the $500,000 donation he'd promised in the lead up to their second fight.

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

"That's a fun prediction," Poirier tweeted. "[Y]ou also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January."

That got McGregor's attention. He claimed that communication stopped because he was waiting on specifics on plans for the money.

A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

"We've been awaiting the plans for the money that never came," he tweeted. "I do that with all my donations."

After more back and forth, McGregor got more riled up, appearing to cancel the upcoming third fight, claiming he would "fight someone else" on July 10th.

Most likely the fight will go ahead and McGregor has made reference to making Poirier "pay" for "smearing" his name.

Plenty of others got involved, including McGregor's manager Audie Attar.

Dustin! Why you frontin? Did you forget the face to face meeting we just had in Utah with our families? Where we stood by you as you tried to get more $ from the UFC?

Conor is as generous as it gets. Don’t dismiss his business savvy. He always gets it done. This is a low move man https://t.co/o458biivaL — Audie A. Attar (@AudieAttar) April 12, 2021

McGregor has given heavily to charities in the past, donating 1 million euros to hospitals in Ireland during the COVID-19 pandemic and invested a "significant amount" to help keep his childhood soccer club alive.

Attar claimed the donation was still going ahead.