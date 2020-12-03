Connect all the things: Get this 15-in-1 USB and HDMI docking station for $68

Choetech

Sometimes you need to connect all the things. If you need to run your laptop with multiple monitors, for example, and need more than the single USB port (or two) that your laptop manufacturer deigned to provide, I've got a solution for you. This 15-in-1 docking port has a little of some things and a lot of others, and right now you can get the . That's $42 off the usual $110 price tag. To get that, you'll need to apply the $20-off coupon on the product page and add promo code FMP9U22B at checkout.

The docking station stands upright on your desk and is packed with ports: three HDMI, one VGA, four USB-C, four USB-A 3.0, a 3.5mm audio jack and a Gigabit Ethernet. (Choetech seems to count the DC power input for the dock as a port, so technically I suppose this is just a 14-in-1 device. But... even so.)

You can use this to connect up to three displays at once. The USB-C ports support 100-watt charging and 5Gbps data transfers. It works with both Windows and Macs, and no drivers are needed; it's all plug and play.

As a general rule, I'd say you should have no trouble adapting this dock to your particular situation, but the reality is that multiport docks like this one sometimes have compatibility issues with some computers. You might not be able to get a multimonitor configuration to work properly or you might not see the charging or transfer speeds you expect. So I suggest you check out the reviews and answers on the product page, and be ready to return this dock if it fails to live up to expectations.

