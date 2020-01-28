Congress to Google: Stop incentivizing climate change misinformation on YouTube

CNET

A congressional committee wants Google to take action against climate misinformation videos on YouTube. This comes after a report earlier this month alleged that the platform sends millions of people to climate-denying videos on a daily basis.

Rep. Kathy Castor, a Democrat from Florida and chairperson of the US House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, sent a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday regarding a report that says YouTube's algorithm is sending people to climate denial videos that also receive ad revenue. She urges the company to stop promoting and monetizing these videos, and designate "climate misinformation" as borderline information similar to how the platform handled anti-vaccination videos.

She asked Google for a response to her letter by Feb. 7.

"YouTube has been driving millions of viewers to climate misinformation videos every day, a shocking revelation that runs contrary to Google's important missions of fighting misinformation and promoting climate action," Castor said in the letter. "In the past, YouTube has been proactive about responding to the threats posed by harmful misinformation shared on its platform. Just last year, for example, YouTube removed economic incentives for channels that promoted anti-vaccination views, arguing that such content violated YouTube's rules against monetizing videos with 'dangerous and harmful' content."

To save our planet, pervasive and harmful climate denial and disinformation must be stopped.



That’s why today I’m urging @Google to make sure @YouTube:

❌stops promoting climate disinformation videos

❌stops monetizing climate denial videos

❌& more 👇https://t.co/yCuQ4U6FFa — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) January 27, 2020

The report Castor referred to is from Avaaz, a nonprofit organization that focuses on various issues including climate change. Released on Jan. 17, "Why is YouTube Broadcasting Climate Misinformation to Millions?" says YouTube is "actively promoting climate misinformation to millions of users" and videos denying climate change display ads from several household brands including organizations such as Greenpeace International, WWF and Save the Children.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.