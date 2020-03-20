Conan O'Brien to shoot full shows on iPhone during coronavirus outbreak

Screenshot/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

As public health officials urge social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, late-night talk show hosts are figuring out how to offer comic relief without a studio, crew or live audience.

Conan O'Brien will shoot episodes of this TBS show, Conan, with an iPhone and Skype in guests, the comedian tweeted Wednesday.

"This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt. Stay safe," he said, also noting the episodes will start airing March 30.

I am going back on the air Monday, March 30th. All my staff will work from home, I will shoot at home using an iPhone, and my guests will Skype. This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt. Stay safe. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 19, 2020

O'Brien isn't the only late-night talk show host going low tech.

Jimmy Fallon is doing mini-episodes from his house too, with cameos from his kids and video chat appearances from the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda on Thursday's show.

Similarly, Trevor Noah will be doing shortened versions of The Daily Show from home. Stephen Colbert joined in the at-home trend for a truncated version of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert before a previously scheduled hiatus kicks in. Samantha Bee, who hosts Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, is calling her digital series, Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee! And Jimmy Kimmel, who hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live, is offering a "mini-monologue" each weeknight.