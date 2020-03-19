Conan O'Brien to shoot full shows on iPhone during coronavirus outbreak

Screenshot/CNET

At a time when public health officials are recommending keeping distance from other folks, in the midst of the coronavirus, late night talk show hosts are figuring out how to keep their shows going without a studio or crew.

Conan O'Brien will shoot episodes of this TBS show, Conan, with an iPhone and Skype in guests, the comedian said on Twitter, Wednesday.

"This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt. Stay safe," he said, also noting the episodes will start airing again on March 30.

O'Brien isn't the only late night talk show host going low tech and and working from home. Jimmy Fallon is doing episodes from his house, with cameos from his kids and video chat appearances from the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda. Similarly, Trevor Noah will be doing The Daily Show from home.

"We're going to chill at home and try to make the show with the technology we have," he said.

Meanwhile Samantha Bee is calling her digital series, "Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee!"