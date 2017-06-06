Conan O'Brien's app helps you find the right protest

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Apps have made the world a far better place.

So why are so many people protesting that the world is getting worse, rather than better?

Perhaps they're just not going to the right marches.

Comedian and TV host Conan O'Brien has been thinking deeply about the true power of protest and technology's role in it. So on Monday he launched the MarchFindr app.

He was inspired particularly by the March For Truth last weekend, in which protesters gathered to march against the US president. "Since President Trump took office," said Conan, "it seems like there's a new march or protest happening every single day."

How do you keep track of them all?

The MarchFindr app asks you only to turn on your location services and click on the issues that are important to you. Or, says the voice-over: "Use it the way you use the rest of your apps -- for anonymous sex."

You might find app users who share your passion for a certain issue -- and want to share some other passions with you, too. That way, you can not only go to the right march, but benefit from meeting the sort of friends who are of like mind and like your body.

Despite being a joke on his TBS show "Conan," this is a thoughtful app design and one that would enhance everyone's mobile experience, as well as their social conscience.

For this, Conan might be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize before the year is out.

