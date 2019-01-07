CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Gadgets

Comper's Smarkin handheld device wants to analyze your skin

The Smarkin by Comper is supposed to identify and treat a variety of skin conditions.

vwo6uf5vctnjnfeboawn

Comper's Smarkin reads your skin and helps troubleshoot any issues.

 Comper

The Comper Smarkin is a handheld device that's designed to analyze your skin. It got its start on Indiegogo in 2018 and the company is now debuting it at this year's CES.

Other cool stuff

Comper claims the Smarkin uses "RF, EMS, MASS and LED technology" to first assess and then treat your skin. Specifically, it's supposed to be able to firm skin, remove fatty cells and reduce acne and other skin irritations.

Use the Smarkin's related app, Comper Health, to view details about your skin.

It looks similar to a Clarisonic face brush and makes big claims about its ability to treat a wide range of skin conditions. Frankly, I'm skeptical, but we'll just have to see for ourselves. 

As always, please note that CNET's reporting on crowdfunding campaigns is not an endorsement of the project or its creators. Before contributing to any campaign, read the crowdfunding site's policies -- in this case, Indiegogo -- to find out your rights (and refund policies, or the lack thereof) before and after a campaign ends.

See also

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.

Now playing: Watch this: Foldimate robot at CES 2019 folds your clothes so you...
1:10
Next Article: At CES 2019, Apple finally sets iTunes, AirPlay loose