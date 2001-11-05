Compaq handheld bundles slide-show program

Software company Presenter, which specializes in programs for running slide shows and other presentation formats, announced that Compaq will include its iPresentation Mobile Client with the iPaq H3800 series of handheld computers running on Microsoft's Pocket PC software. With the software and an adapter for connecting the iPaq to a VGA display, mobile workers can run graphically rich presentations without lugging around a laptop.