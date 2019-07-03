CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Commerce Department still considers Huawei blacklisted despite Trump's deal

A senior official reportedly asserted that Commerce agents should abide by its "presumption of denial" licensing policy in an email.

huawei-moody-2

Huawei remains on the Commerce Department's Entity List, a report said.

 Angela Lang/CNET

The Commerce Department is apparently still treating Huawei as blacklisted despite President Donald Trump agreeing to ease restrictions on companies selling equipment to the Chinese telecom. A senior official emailed enforcement staff on Monday to assert that the company remains on its Entity List and is "presumption of denial" licensing policy is still in place, Reuters reported.

Neither the Commerce Department nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.

Next Article: Sharing your DNA can help solve horrible crimes