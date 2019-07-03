The Commerce Department is apparently still treating Huawei as blacklisted despite President Donald Trump agreeing to ease restrictions on companies selling equipment to the Chinese telecom. A senior official emailed enforcement staff on Monday to assert that the company remains on its Entity List and is "presumption of denial" licensing policy is still in place, Reuters reported.
Neither the Commerce Department nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.
Discuss: Commerce Department still considers Huawei blacklisted despite Trump's deal
