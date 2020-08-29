Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for $15 is just one of many games on sale

Origin

Back in the days when Windows 95 was the state of the art, real-time strategy game Command & Conquer ruled the earth. It, along with its even better sequel Command & Conquer: Red Alert, have been lovingly updated and remastered in 4K. As a part of Humble's End of Summer Sale, you can grab -- 25% off the usual price.

The games activate via Origin for Windows, not Steam, so you'll need a free Origin account to take advantage of this deal. The new version includes all three expansion packs, a re-engineered multiplayer mode, a modernized interface, a map editor and as a bonus, some unreleased full-motion video footage shot for the original games. These games are real gems, so if you never had a chance to play them back in the day -- or you want to recapture that mid-'90s magic -- definitely check this out.

And there's more. This deal is just a part of , which runs through Sept. 10. You can save up to 90% on select titles. Here are some other games you can grab for a veritable steal:













CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.