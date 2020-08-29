Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for $15 is just one of many games on sale

Back in the days when Windows 95 was the state of the art, real-time strategy game Command & Conquer ruled the earth. It, along with its even better sequel Command & Conquer: Red Alert, have been lovingly updated and remastered in 4K. As a part of Humble's End of Summer Sale, you can grab Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for $15 -- 25% off the usual price.
The games activate via Origin for Windows, not Steam, so you'll need a free Origin account to take advantage of this deal. The new version includes all three expansion packs, a re-engineered multiplayer mode, a modernized interface, a map editor and as a bonus, some unreleased full-motion video footage shot for the original games. These games are real gems, so if you never had a chance to play them back in the day -- or you want to recapture that mid-'90s magic -- definitely check this out.
And there's more. This deal is just a part of Humble's End of Summer Sale, which runs through Sept. 10. You can save up to 90% on select titles. Here are some other games you can grab for a veritable steal:
- Fable Anniversary: $8.74 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition: $50 (50% off)
- Ark: Survival Evolved: $10 (80% off)
- No Man's Sky: $30 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition: $15 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: $15 (50% off)
