Hasbro Comic-Con exclusive toys up for grabs!

SDCC is over, but our sweepstakes are just getting started!

Last week the CNET team was on the ground of the San Diego Convention Center to bring you the most relevant news from Comic-Con International, and on top of the amazing cosplay, geek weddings, Star Trek: Discovery news and one cool trailer after the other, we had the chance to get some exclusive swag that we will be giving away during the rest of the summer.

We are kicking off our SDCC giveaways with some great collectibles from Hasbro that were show exclusives: Marvel Legends series Battle for Asgard 5-pack and a Marvel Legends series 12-inch Daredevil figure series. One lucky CNET reader has the chance to take both home.

So what do you need to do to enter to win* this convention-exclusive swag worth $160? Read our rules carefully, accept our terms and conditions and fill out the form below. Remember that you can increase your chances of winning by using the personal link you will get after your done with the registration process. You will get up to 10 extra entries for each friend who registers to the giveaway using your link.