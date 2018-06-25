It's that time of year again when lovers of comic books, sci-fi, fantasy and all sorts of other entertainment trek to sunny San Diego for Comic-Con. This year, SDCC will be in full force from July 19 through July 23, with looks at new shows, movies and so much more.

Typically the schedule for the massive con isn't released until about two weeks before the event, but that doesn't stop studios and actors from spilling the beans early. We've gathered all the current details on who will, and won't, be there this year and we'll update this post as we get closer to the show.

Confirmed at SDCC

Warner Bros. shows

WB is bringing all of the DC shows to SD this year: Arrow, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Gotham, Supergirl and Syfy's Krypton. Each show will have its own panel over the weekend, and both Supernatural and Riverdale will be featured in Hall H on Sunday, July 23.

Premiering Friday, July 21, will be Hulu's Castle Rock, the new horror show from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King based on King's books. According to Deadline, we can also expect a seriously large immersive experience for fans. Prepare to get scared, I guess.

WB will also be screening its new show Manifest, which is set to air on Sept. 24 on NBC. Manifest sounds a bit like Cast Away meets FlashForward, as it follows the passengers of a turbulent flight as they land a suspiciously long time, five years, after they took off.

FX

We know Legion is definitely going to be there, which is great after an extremely mad season. Archer will also have a panel, as will the new Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C.

FX has previously featured large-scale "activations" for its shows, in the past including It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, American Horror Story, Atlanta and more. No word yet on what it'll feature this year.

The 13th Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, will officially make *her* first appearance in San Diego this year, and is expected to appear in a Hall H session as per DW tradition. As of now we do know co-stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill will join the panel, along with showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens.

Expected at SDCC

Comic-Con will be insane!! This is the new glyph/logo. Freshly smuggled out of Atlantis! (stolen off King Orm’s belt buckle) pic.twitter.com/NLmIXUaXEM — James Wan (@creepypuppet) June 15, 2018

DC films

(This one straddles the confirmed/expected line, since some crew have already announced intentions to attend, but absent officially official confirmation, I'm leaving it here for now.)

In addition to the CW shows definitely headed to SoCal, we expect to see the future of DC films in Hall H too, especially with Marvel movies skipping the SDCC festivities this year ahead of Avengers 4 and the next phase of the MCU. In fact, Aquaman director James Wan has confirmed that we'll definitely see a full trailer in San Diego.

I'd also expect to see teasers for Wonder Woman 1984 (even if it's just a logo!) and Shazam, and perhaps get some news for the Suicide Squad sequel, the rumored Joker project with Jared Leto and (assuming it's even happening) news of New Batman.

Fox shows, movies

We fully expect to see The Predator at SDCC (maybe we'll get Keegan Michael-Key to give us more details), as well as 2019's X-Men movies. Those two films, New Mutants and Dark Phoenix, have been pushed back over a year already, and while we expected to see at least some promotion around them in San Diego this year, the Disney-Fox merger news may throw those release dates into question yet again.

Whether or not we see the future X-Men films, we'll also likely get a glimpse at season two of The Gifted.

Now Playing: Watch this: Luke Cage, season 2: The best things about it

Netflix shows: Marvel, Lucifer

After last year's fan activation featuring multiple Netflix shows, we expect more of the same from Netflix this year. We definitely need more superheroes to fill the Avengers-sized hole at SDCC this year. An Iron Fist panel featuring star Finn Jones seems the most likely, since that second season will probably be released next.

But we might also get more info on Daredevil season 3, and The Punisher and its announced second season. Jessica Jones was recently renewed for a third season; and Luke Cage just premiered on Netflix, so while we may see them, it seems less likely we'll be getting any substantial news on them.

Not to be forgotten (or die, apparently) Lucifer is also headed south after being saved from cancellation by Netflix.

Sony: Venom, Spider-Verse Spidey

In another attempt to fill that Marvel opening, Sony is reportedly readying super-sized looks at Venom, starring Tom Hardy, and the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Sony is likely to present both in its own Hall H panel this year, according to io9.

Sony Pictures

Disney: Wreck-It-Ralph, Mary Poppins

Since the first trailer for this November's Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 just came out, it's not likely we'll get a ton of new info about the new film, but we do expect to see a lot of promo items around it. As the film expands from video games to the *entire* internet, it seems likely Disney will have at least some promotional materials popping up around around San Diego next month.

In addition, we could see new trailers, teasers or news for December's Mary Poppins Returns, or for either of 2019's live-action properties: Dumbo or The Lion King.

Not coming to SDCC

Marvel's Avengers

There will be no mega Hall H panel for the Avengers this year. Yeah, it's a bit of a letdown after the record-breaking Infinity War, but then again, who would Marvel even bring on stage for the panel?? Anyone invited might be a spoiler!

So no, we probably won't get news about Avengers 4, Captain Marvel or even the next Spider-Man (which now has a name). Speaking with ComicBook.com, Marvel President Kevin Feige said reveals are coming... just not at SDCC.

"Marketing's coming up with all sorts of things," Feige said. "How to debut [those plans], how to debut Captain Marvel, lots of opportunities for fun, exciting stuff coming up. And after Avengers 4, being less cagey about it."

That being said, it doesn't mean you won't see the Avengers in San Diego at all. We're likely to get a look at maybe some Infinity War or Ant-Man and the Wasp costumes -- or maybe even a sneak peek at Captain Marvel's.

HBO: Westworld, Game of Thrones

Sadly, after years of activations, panels and huge announcements, HBO has announced neither Westworld nor Game of Thrones will appear at Comic-Con this year, making our wait for both shows even *more* excruciating.

Of course I'm still holding out hope this is all an elaborate Westworld-esque level of avoidance and we'll see at least something from GoT in San Diego. But who knows?

Infinite Guide to Marvel: From the Avengers and MCU to the X-Men and everything in between, our biweekly newsletter will help you stay up to date on all things Marvel.

Star Wars isn't built for a Marvel-style cinematic universe: Solo had the most disappointing box office opening of any Star Wars movie yet. Is Star Wars really ready for the Marvel treatment?