There was no way it wasn't happening, but the confirmation that "Wonder Woman 2" is on DC's film schedule made many fans happy on Saturday. The sequel was listed as one of eight upcoming movies from DC's universe, announced at the "Justice League" Comic-Con panel where the new trailer was shown. The other titles were "Suicide Squad 2," "The Batman," "Shazam," "Justice League Dark," "The Flash: Flashpoint," "Green Lantern Corps" and "Batgirl."

"Wonder Woman" came out in early June (read our review here) and has made $385 million so far, likely landing as the top box office hit of the summer. Since then, fans have been buzzing about a sequel, and making everything official made them happy.

What do we know about the sequel? First, the obvious: Gal Gadot will return to star.

And we know the setting. "Wonder Woman" Director Patty Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly that the star-spangled heroine will be America-bound, as in her classic comics origin story.

"The story will take place in the US, which I think is right," Jenkins told EW. "She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time."

Jenkins seems a natural choice to direct again, and has said she wants to do so.

"I realized that 'Wonder Woman 2' is its own great movie. I made 'Wonder Woman,'" she told EW. "Now I want to make 'Wonder Woman 2.' It's a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love."

But at press time, Warner Bros had not confirmed Jenkins would be back in the director's chair, which upset some fans.

As for Jenkins herself, as of Saturday afternoon after the sequel's confirmation, she was tweeting out positive responses to "Wonder Woman" fans about cosplay and compliments they gave the movie, but keeping mum on any sequel news. Stay tuned.

No date for the sequel's release has yet been announced, but don't expect it before 2020.

