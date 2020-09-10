Comedy Wildlife Photography Award finalists let the fur and feathers fly

Enlarge Image Arthur Telle Theimann/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Nature isn't always metal. Sometimes it's goofy, ludicrous or outright entertaining. That's the idea behind the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, an annual competition to document the ludicrous side of the animal kingdom.

The 2020 finalists are now out and there's a bounty of monkeys behaving badly, adorable elephants and even a kingfisher violating a no-fishing order. The judges narrowed the entries down to 44 finalists. You can check out some of the highlights in the gallery below.

Pro photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam founded the free-to-enter competition "to highlight the extremely important message of wildlife conservation in an engaging and positive way." The competition partners with the Born Free Foundation, a wildlife charity organization in the UK.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is focusing on some specific messages this year by encouraging people to shop locally, install plant boxes on window sills and only take long-haul flights when absolutely necessary.

Photography fans can get in on the action by voting in the People's Choice Award category. The winners will be announced in a virtual awards ceremony on Oct. 22. Until then, enjoy the laughs. We all need it.