Comcast's Xfinity apparently suffers outages across US

The internet service is down in huge chunks of the country.

Comcast's Xfinity internet service is struggling in huge pockets of the US.

Comcast's Xfinity is suffering nationwide outages, according to Down Detector and Twitter users, with the internet service down altogether or slowing right now. The problem is hitting areas of California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington state.

The first outages were reported around 1:40 a.m. ET, according to Engadget. Some people got text messages about routine system maintenance -- these noted that the disruption was expected to end at 6 a.m. ET.  The company hasn't made a general announcement yet, and didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Xfinity suffered a similar outage last summer, and ultimately linked those problems to fibre cable cuts.

First published at 1:48 a.m. PT.
Updated at 2:09 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.

