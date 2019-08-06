Comcast's Xfinity apparently suffers outages across US

Down Detector

Comcast's Xfinity is suffering nationwide outages, according to Down Detector and Twitter users, with the internet service down altogether or slowing right now. The problem is hitting areas of California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington state.

damnit xfinity I was literally 5 minutes from the end of the second to last episode of big little lies and you had to do me like this pic.twitter.com/MKSUi73glg — Sarah Flourance (@BookishFeminist) August 6, 2019

The first outages were reported around 1:40 a.m. ET, according to Engadget. Some people got text messages about routine system maintenance -- these noted that the disruption was expected to end at 6 a.m. ET. The company hasn't made a general announcement yet, and didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Xfinity suffered a similar outage last summer, and ultimately linked those problems to fibre cable cuts.

First published at 1:48 a.m. PT.

Updated at 2:09 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.