You now can sign up for Comcast's Xfinity Mobile service

Xfinity

If you're a Comcast customer, you can finally sign up for its wireless service.

The company's website now allows people who subscribe to its broadband service to sign up for its mobile service, called Xfinity Mobile.

Comcast last month said it planned to launch the service, which will run on Verizon's network as part of a reseller agreement, by the middle of the year. It will offer an unlimited data package for $45 per line for signups through July 31. After that, the price goes up to $65 for unlimited data. For pay-as-you-go subscribers, Comcast charges $12 per gigabyte.

Comcast didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.

Comcast is the latest company to expand into a new service in the bid to be all things to the customer. It's a trend you've seen with telecom provider AT&T bulk up its video offering with DirecTV, or Verizon getting into the media business via AOL and Yahoo. And while Comcast doesn't see itself as a direct competitor to wireless providers, Xfinity Mobile gives certain consumers another potentially cheaper alternative. It's also a chance for Comcast to show that maybe cable companies don't always deserve that bad reputation.

CNET's Roger Cheng contributed to this report.