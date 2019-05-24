Comcast is launching a commercial-free, on-demand movie service called Hitz in July, the company said Friday. The service will replace Cinemax in some of Comcast's packages.
Hitz will include more than 200 movies from a variety of studios, and will be available on Xfinity Premier, Super and other TV packages, according to a Comcast representative.
Although Cinemax won't be on those packages anymore, it'll still be available on other TV packages. Customers will also be able to purchase access to Cinemax on an a la carte basis for $12 a month.
Discuss: Comcast will launch Hitz, an on-demand movie service
