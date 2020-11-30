Comcast will raise prices for TV and internet in January

Angela Lang/CNET

Nationwide price hikes for Comcast's cable TV and internet service are coming Jan. 1, a company representative confirmed. Standard monthly rates as well as additional fees not shown in advertised pricing will see increases, Ars Technica earlier reported.

TV customers will see a price increase of up to $4.50 a month on the Broadcast TV fee, as well as a $2 bump to the Regional Sports Network fee. That adds up to paying as much as $78 more per year. Currently, the Broadcast TV fee is between $7.90 and $14.95, depending on the market, while the RSN fee maxes out at $8.75 a month in most areas.

Six internet-only packages, which are currently priced between $53 and $113, will go up $3 a month. Professional installations and in-home service visits will go up from $70 to $100. Primary TV box fees will go up from $5 to $7.50, while fees for additional boxes will drop from $9.95 to $7.50.

"Rising programming costs – most notably for broadcast TV and sports -- continue to be the biggest factors driving price increases for all content distributors and their customers, not just Comcast," a company representative said.

Anyone who's still paying promotional rates won't see these price changes until that promotion ends, a Comcast representative said, but RSN and Broadcast TV fees will still go up since they're outside of promotional pricing.

This follows reports last week that Comcast will extend its 1.2TB monthly data cap throughout all 39 states in which it operates, starting January. In response to an earlier CNET request for comment, a Comcast spokesman said: "About 95 percent of our customers are not impacted by this plan, even during the pandemic, because 1.2 terabytes is a massive amount of data that enables consumers to video conference for 3,500 hours or stream 500 hours of HD video in a month."

