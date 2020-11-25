Comcast will raise prices for TV and internet in January, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Nationwide price hikes for Comcast's cable TV and internet service are coming Jan. 1, according to a Wednesday report by Ars Technica. Both standard monthly rates and hidden fees not shown in advertised pricing will reportedly see increases.

TV customers will see a price increase of up to $4.50 a month on the "Broadcast TV" fee, as well as a $2 bump to the Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, Ars Technica says. That adds up to paying as much as $78 more per year. Currently, the Broadcast TV fee is reportedly between $7.90 to $14.95, depending on the market, while the RSN fee maxes out at $8.75 a month in most areas.

Six internet-only packages, which are currently priced between $53 and $113, will go up $3 a moth, Ars Technica says. Professional installations or in-home service visits will reportedly go up from $70 to $100.

Comcast didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone who's still paying promotional rates won't see these price changes until that promotion ends, a Comcast representative reportedly told Ars Technica, "but the RSN and Broadcast TV fees will increase because they're not part of the promotional pricing."