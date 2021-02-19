Comcast to delay enforcing data caps in northeast US until 2022

Angela Lang/CNET

Comcast is delaying its 1.2TB data cap for Xfinity broadband customers in the northeast US until at least 2022, the company said in a blog post Thursday. Comcast stressed in the post that "only a very small percentage of customers" need more data than that, but the company wants to give people more time "to become familiar with the new plan."

As millions of people transitioned to remote work and school at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, several broadband providers in the US suspended data caps that would've charged customers overage fees for exceeding a set amount of data per month. In November, Comcast said it would move forward with its data caps, and that it was increasing prices for some services as well.

Last year, Comcast told CNET that "about 95 percent of our customers are not impacted by this plan, even during the pandemic."

Out of the 39 states where Comcast provides broadband, the delay will only affect customers in Delaware, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.