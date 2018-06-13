Comcast says it isn't throttling heavy internet users anymore

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Comcast has been throttling speeds to slow down heavy internet users since 2008, but now Comcast says it's done with its old ways.

Comcast has deactivated this "congestion management" system, according to an announcement on Monday.

"As reflected in a June 11, 2018 update to our XFINITY Internet Broadband Disclosures, the congestion management system that was initially deployed in 2008 has been deactivated. As our network technologies and usage of the network continue to evolve, we reserve the right to implement a new congestion management system if necessary in the performance of reasonable network management and in order to maintain a good broadband Internet access service experience for our customers, and will provide updates here as well as other locations if a new system is implemented."

In 2008 Comcast was caught slowing down BitTorrent traffic and charged with breaking Net Neutrality laws. The FCC gave Comcast a cease-and-desist order and required the company to tell its customers how it manages traffic. As a result, Comcast revealed its congestion management system, which slows down all super-heavy internet users, instead of targeting specific online sites (via Ars Technica).

But 10 years later Comcast isn't as worried about congestion. It told CNET that its servers and modems have become advanced enough that its "old congestion management system is no longer necessary."

According to Comcast's announcement, there's no new data management system taking its place. But Comcast still has data caps and overage fees if you pass the cap. Comcast's normal customers get 1 TB of data each month, but have to pay $10 for each additional 50 GB if they go over.

Even with Comcast's throttling disabled, you should still be aware of these fees. Or you could get unlimited data for an extra $50 a month.

Here's Comcast's full statement to CNET: