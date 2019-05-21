Comcast may be making an in-home health monitoring device

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Comcast is reportedly developing an in-home health monitoring device.

The company has been working on the product for over a year, according to a Tuesday CNBC report, and plans to start pilot testing it later this year.

The device will reportedly use ambient sensors to monitor basic health metrics, and will be geared toward tracking whether someone goes to the bathroom too often or stays in bed longer than usual. The company is also developing tools that can detect falls, according to the report.

Comcast will offer the monitoring device to at-risk people such as seniors and people with disabilities, according to CNBC, but there isn't yet a set price or confirmed timing for the release. Pilots will start by the end of the year, and the device could be released commercially in 2020, the report says.

The device will reportedly have a personality similar to that of Alexa and will make emergency calls, but it won't be marketed as an assistant tool or carry out functions like web searches or turning off the lights.

Comcast has reportedly been working with a handful of hospitals, including Rush in Chicago, to discuss using the device to keep patients from returning to the hospital after being discharged.