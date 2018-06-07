Down Detector

Comcast confirmed Wednesday it's having some phone trouble nationwide. Several major cities are affected, according to the website Down Detector, including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Portland, Houston, Denver, Philadelphia and Seattle, and many small businesses are taking to social media to tweet that they can't take calls.

As of Thursday, June 7, Comcast service hasn't entirely been restored. Comcast tweeted that "a small group continues to see issues" and suggests that customers reset their voice modems to try to fix it.

Outage Update: Phone services for most customers have been restored. Unfortunately, a small group continue to see issues. We are working hard to restore services to all and apologize for this inconvenience. For further assistance: https://t.co/0jurMjmRaQ — Comcast Business (@comcastbusiness) June 7, 2018

Comcast tells CNET that only its Xfinity Voice landline phone service is affected, not internet services. Some people are reporting that their Comcast internet is down as well, but others report it's working just fine.

@comcastbusiness customers may still be experiencing an issue with their Voice service. We appreciate your patience as we continue to resolve. Please continue to check back here for more updates. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) June 6, 2018

At 12:37 p.m. PT Wednesday, Comcast told CNET that most services have been restored:

"We experienced a service interruption today with our Comcast Business Voice and VoiceEdge Select services and we apologize. Our engineers began working to address the issue immediately and services have been restored for most of our customers. We recognize that some customers are still impacted and we expect the issue to be fully resolved shortly. We have every resource focused on getting everyone back online and apologize again to the customers who were affected."

However, small businesses are still actively tweeting that their phone lines are down. Here are a few we saw earlier Wednesday:

Our phone line is out!! We are OPEN! Email your orders in to louieslittlehut@gmail.com. Apologies for the inconvience!#Repost @livingwellvermont

We are experiencing outages from #Comcast; therefore, our phones are down. pic.twitter.com/pzjyo1pTXr — Louie's Little Hut (@louieslittlehut) June 6, 2018

Due to a Comcast Business phone outage in our area, our phones might be temporarily down. If so please call 786-586-6119. Thank you !! — AutoClubOfMiami (@AutoClubMiami) June 6, 2018

Due to a Comcast outage, our phones are currently down. If you need to reach is, please email admin@nashvilletoffeecompany.com. pic.twitter.com/JwDwjd5S0u — Nashville Toffee Co (@NashvilleToffee) June 6, 2018

Our phones have been down this AM. Sorry! We have our fingers crossed that Comcast will get everything fixed soon. In the meantime, you can always email us at info@sweetmarias.com — sweet maria's coffee (@sweetmarias) June 6, 2018

Originally published June 6 at 12:07 p.m. PT.

Update, 1:06 p.m. PT: With Comcast statement.

Update, 2:20 p.m. PT: To add Comcast's assurance that internet is not affected, only phones.

Update, June 6 at 9:08 a.m. PT: To point out that Comcast's service still hasn't been fully restored as of Thursday morning.