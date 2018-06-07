Comcast confirmed Wednesday it's having some phone trouble nationwide. Several major cities are affected, according to the website Down Detector, including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Portland, Houston, Denver, Philadelphia and Seattle, and many small businesses are taking to social media to tweet that they can't take calls.
As of Thursday, June 7, Comcast service hasn't entirely been restored. Comcast tweeted that "a small group continues to see issues" and suggests that customers reset their voice modems to try to fix it.
Comcast tells CNET that only its Xfinity Voice landline phone service is affected, not internet services. Some people are reporting that their Comcast internet is down as well, but others report it's working just fine.
At 12:37 p.m. PT Wednesday, Comcast told CNET that most services have been restored:
"We experienced a service interruption today with our Comcast Business Voice and VoiceEdge Select services and we apologize. Our engineers began working to address the issue immediately and services have been restored for most of our customers. We recognize that some customers are still impacted and we expect the issue to be fully resolved shortly. We have every resource focused on getting everyone back online and apologize again to the customers who were affected."
However, small businesses are still actively tweeting that their phone lines are down. Here are a few we saw earlier Wednesday:
Originally published June 6 at 12:07 p.m. PT.
Update, 1:06 p.m. PT: With Comcast statement.
Update, 2:20 p.m. PT: To add Comcast's assurance that internet is not affected, only phones.
Update, June 6 at 9:08 a.m. PT: To point out that Comcast's service still hasn't been fully restored as of Thursday morning.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.