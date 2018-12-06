Comcast joins up with Movies Anywhere

Getty Images

Comcast Xfinity TV customers will be able to sync their accounts with Movies Anywhere, the company said Thursday.

CNET's Iyaz Akhtar described Movies Anywhere as "a digital bridge" between online video vendors. The idea is to get your movies in one spot. So, if a customer has bought something through another Movies Anywhere vendor or the Xfinity Digital Store, they'll be able to access any of that through Xfinity X1, the Xfinity Stream app and other Xfinity TV platforms.

"By joining Movies Anywhere, Xfinity TV customers can now easily link their accounts across participating digital retailers and watch their consolidated digital library on X1, or anywhere in the country via the Xfinity Stream app and portal," said Daniel Spinosa, vice president or entertainment services for Comcast Cable, in a statement.

Movies Anywhere already works with iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, among others, as well as companies like Disney, Sony, and Fox.

Movies Anywhere is currently offering a trio of movies for free -- The Martian, Happy Feet, and The Fate of the Furious -- to anyone who syncs Movies Anywhere and another digital retailer for the first time.