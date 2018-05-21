Comcast gets into mesh Wi-Fi with xFi pods

Jeff Fusco/AP Images for Comcast

Telecommunications giant Comcast is modernizing its Wi-Fi offerings with a new addition -- mesh extenders.

Called xFi Pods, you can buy either a three-pack for $120 or six for $200 on Comcast's site. The polygon shaped Pods plug into an outlet and form a mesh Wi-Fi network with your Comcast router so you can extend your Wi-Fi signal to the corners of your home.

The Pods work with either the xFi Wireless Gateway or the xFi Advanced Gateway. Comcast announced the Pods last year along with the launch of its xFi platform. xFi is basically an app or a web interface allowing you to manage your Comcast Xfinity Wi-Fi service. In addition to streamlining the setup process, the app allows you to set parental controls, change your password and get alerts when a new device connects.

Jeff Fusco/AP Images for Comcast

You'll be able to use the app to set up your xFi Pods as well. You'll also be able to monitor which devices are connected to which Pod in the app, though the Pods are supposedly smart enough to self-monitor and troubleshoot autonomously.

Before xFi, Comcast's modem/router combo was regarded as short on features and customization options. The company has been working hard to change that perception and the xFi Pods are a nice addition if you're a Comcast customer in need of some extra reach.