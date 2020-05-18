Comcast adds 5G data plans to its Xfinity Mobile service

Comcast

Xfinity Mobile, Comcast's cell phone service that uses Verizon's network, is adding new data plans that will allow those with the proper phones to be able to take advantage of Verizon's millimeter-wave 5G network.

Announced on Monday, the new plans will continue to allow data to be purchased either by the gigabyte or as unlimited data for the month. The "by the gig" plans start at 1GB of data for $15 per month, with a middle plan offering 3GB of data for $30 and a top plan giving 10GB for $60.

The data in "by the gig" offerings can be shared between multiple people on the same plan, but additional data if you or your group goes over remains at $15 per gigabyte. Unlimited data runs $45 per month per line.

Users can change their plans throughout the month through the Xfinity Mobile app. The app is also where current customers can update their plans to the new ones that include 5G.

All plans require that users be subscribed to Comcast's Xfinity home internet service. The wireless plans include unlimited talk and text plus access to Comcast's network of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, though being able to take advantage of 5G will require a compatible device like Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus 5G or S20 Ultra 5G.

Comcast says additional devices will "continue to be added in the future."

As the 5G is provided by Verizon's millimeter-wave network, Comcast says that those looking to take advantage of the faster networks will need to be in one of the 31 major cities the upgraded technology been deployed. Those looking to tap into the faster speeds will also likely need to be outside as the higher frequency of millimeter-wave doesn't travel into buildings or cover large distances.

Verizon has also deployed its 5G in a handful of NFL stadiums and currently covers parts of 34 cities with its 5G network.

Similar to AT&T and T-Mobile, Verizon plans to deploy 5G over other wireless bands later this year that will allow it to cover wider areas and offer a 5G service that works indoors, but Comcast's new plans are only for accessing millimeter-wave. The company tells CNET that it has "no plans currently" to offer 5G over other bands.

Read more: Here's how to tell real 5G from the marketing fluff