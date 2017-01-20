Here's what happens when Obama hands @POTUS to Trump

Up Next Here's what happens when Obama hands @POTUS to Trump

It looks like we have an early contender for weirdest movie of the year. Just have a look at the trailer for " Colossal".

Anne Hathaway stars as a messed-up young woman stunned to discover she has some kind of strange link with a giant, Godzilla-like monster that is in the middle of flattening sections of Seoul. A monster mash-up of indie comedy and kaiju carnage, it's like "Pacific Rim" except with dive bars instead of multi-story mech suits.

Spanish helmer Nacho Vigalondo directs Hathaway along with Dan Stevens, Jason Sudeikis and Tim Blake Nelson. Currently playing at Sundance, "Colossal" is set to open in theatres in April.

71 Every geek movie we're excited about in 2017

The movie is just one of the sci-fi and tech-obsessed films of the 2017 Sundance film festival. For more 2017 action, check out our guide to 2017's binge-worthy TV shows and spine-tingling horror movies.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers. Read it here.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility. Check it out here.