Politics

Colorado could be about to get its own net neutrality law

Governor Jared Polis is expected to sign the bill, a report said, even as his fellow Democrats battle for national legislation.

Wind storm in the west

 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado is reportedly on the cusp of getting its own net neutrality law even as Democrats fight for one at a national level.

Jared Polis, the state's Democratic governor, is likely to sign legislation banning internet service providers from getting Colorado taxpayer money if they slow internet access down or unfairly speed up certain websites, the Denver Post reported.

The governor's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

