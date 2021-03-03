Color code your Windows folders with Folder Marker Home, free for a limited time (save $25)

Enlarge Image ArcticLine Software

It's hard to believe that after all these years, Windows still doesn't let you color code folders. Thankfully, there's at least one utility that does, and although it's already reasonably priced at $24.95, here's an even better deal: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get ArcticLine Software's Folder Marker Home for free.

To take advantage of this offer, follow these instructions exactly:

Click the link or button above and then scroll down to the giveaway form. You'll need to provide your name and email address and agree to receive the developer's newsletter -- though you can unsubscribe at any time.

Watch for a confirmation email containing a registration code and download link. Use both to take get the free, fully licensed version of the program. (In other words, don't download the software from that giveaway page or anywhere else on the site. Use the link that comes in the email.)

Note that while you're getting a lifetime license, you're not eligible for upgrades. And there's no technical support beyond what's available in the online knowledge base and help pages.

Folder Marker is one of those tools that, once you start using it, you'll wonder how you got along without it. When you run the program, you'll see that making changes is a simple three-step process: choose a folder, choose the icon for that folder, then select any options you might want.

There's a wide assortment of icons available, including letters, colors, and symbols (such as stars and arrows). You can also apply a custom icon. Many of these choices are accessible via context menus as well: right click any folder and then mouse over Mark Folder.

This version of the software also includes a tag feature, meaning you can assign text tags to folders in addition to colors. Read more about the benefits of folder tags.

If you rely heavily on Windows folders for organizing your documents, this is one utility I think you'll find invaluable. Snag it while it's free and you've got nothing to lose by taking it for a spin.

This computer gaming desk is on sale for just $80

Homall

Need a desk? Maybe something with a little pizzazz, the better to accentuate your PC gaming gear? Here's just such an option: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the . That's only $10 off the regular price, but other colors in this lineup run as high as $120.

This thing is a looker, from the Z-shaped, red-trimmed legs to the carbon-fiber surface. It comes with a headphone hook, cup holder, adjustable feet, a grommet hole for cables and a little freestanding wire shelf for things like game boxes and controllers.

Of particular interest, it has a 4.8-star average rating from over 1,200 buyers. Even if you're not a gamer, this would make for a great home-office desk. The price is definitely right.

