Colonial Pipeline reportedly paid $5M to hackers after ransomware attack

Colonial Pipeline paid nearly $5 million in cryptocurrency to hackers after a ransomware attack caused the shut down of a major US petroleum pipeline last week, according to a report from Bloomberg on Thursday, citing people familiar with the transaction. This contradicts earlier reports that the company wasn't planning on paying the ransom.

Colonial Pipeline didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A ransomware attack on May 7 spurred Colonial Pipeline to shut down its pipeline, leading to concern of widespread gas shortages along the East Coast. The company resumed operations on Wednesday, but cautioned that it could take several days to return to normal. The attack, blamed on a hacker group known as the Darkside, reignited concerns about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure.

Ransomware is a type of malware that hackers use to scramble a company's computer data and hold it hostage until a ransom is paid. Colonial Pipeline paid the steep ransom within hours after the attack and was given a "decrypting tool to restore its disabled computer network," according to Bloomberg. However, the company also continued to use its own backups to restore the system, an unnamed source told Bloomberg, because the decrypting tool was slow.

