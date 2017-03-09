Now you can watch two major college basketball tourneys in VR

Getty Images

The (March) Madness is officially under way.

With anticipation building for college basketball's big dance later this month, two rival conferences are broadcasting their respective championship tournaments in virtual reality.

The ACC is partnering with EON Sports VR to show its tourney from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Fans can watch the games by downloading the ACC VR app for iOS and Google Play with or without a VR headset.

"The ACC continues to look at ways to provide fans with unique experiences, and ACC VR is an innovation that allows our content to be showcased in a new way," ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement.

Not to be outdone, the Big East is showing its tourney in VR for a second straight year, as Fox Sports is teaming up with LiveLike starting Thursday. The games from Madison Square Garden in New York City can be seen through the Fox Sports VR app.

Fans can watch either with a Samsung Gear VR headset or Google Cardboard, and they can choose from two basket and two foul line cameras angles and 360-degree views. There's also a "director's cut" angle.

And, similar to last month's Super Bowl, Fox is offering a highlights package as well.

Why it might be worth a look? Two of the nation's top 10 teams -- North Carolina from the ACC and Villanova from the Big East -- battled in last year's national title game, which came down to 'Nova winning with a memorable buzzer-beater that busted many a bracket.