Colin Farrell officially joins The Batman cast as villain Penguin

The Batman movie has officially added another villain to its cast. Actor Colin Farrell (Total Recall) will be playing DC Comics character Oswald Cobblepot -- best known as Penguin -- in the upcoming movie directed by Matt Reeves.

Farrell was first rumored to be in talks for the role back in November 2019.

On Monday, Reeves finally confirmed on Twitter that Farrell had joined the cast.

"Wait -- is that you, Oz?" Reeves tweeted.

The Batman cast so far includes Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Even though Farrell is Penguin, there's still a few Batman villains who still need to be cast in Batman's Rogues Gallery. Here's my list of actors I think would be perfect for villain roles in The Batman.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Stay in the loop about the latest news on The Batman here.