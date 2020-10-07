Cole Haan's new Slack shoes could really mess with your work-life balance

Cole Haan

If you want to be reminded of Slack during those rare moments you're not actually on Slack trying to keep up with multiple Slack conversations, just look down at your feet. Footwear brand Cole Haan is out with limited-edition sneakers that feature the logo of the widely used business communication software, and come accented with the logo's four colors.

Cole Haan says the new shoes were designed with the Slack crew -- over Slack, naturally.

The white Generation Zerøgrand kicks are on sale online now for $120 a pair (that's about £93, AU$168). The soles, inside upper rims and shoelace tips come in the distinct shades of green, blue, yellow and bright pink that stare up at you from the Slack app icon on your phone's home screen. Fortunately, no keyboard shortcuts are required to put them on.

On social media, the shoes got mixed reactions. Some liked the clean look, while others just can't get in step with the idea of a work productivity tool extending to their wardrobe.

"When it comes to work life balance, I draw the line at putting Slack on my shoes," one Twitter user wrote. Wrote another, "Holding out for the Supreme x Oracle ERP collab."

When it comes to work life balance, I draw the line at putting Slack on my shoes... pic.twitter.com/aur9dJdQsB — Kathryn LeBlanc (@Kat_LeBlanc) October 7, 2020

how to decide if you should buy the cole haan slack shoes:



- do you say words like "synergize"?

- do you believe in ethical capitalism?

- did u want allbirds but ur just too late to the trend?



if you said yes to any of these, buy these and wear them as u jump off a bridge https://t.co/f3fxTMR4sd — cemeterrie ⚰️👻 (@gerrieyaki) October 6, 2020

Now please excuse me while I hop on Slack to deconstruct this further.